LifeProof’s new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case protects the oceans and your Apple earbuds

LifeProof is expanding its lineup of environmentally friendly Apple gear accessories with its new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case. Now available for Apple AirPods (first and second-generation) and AirPods Pro, it is made of 75% recycled materials and brings edge-to-edge protection to your AirPods case alongside a few other interesting features. Head below for a closer look at the new Qi-compatible LifeProof Eco-Friendly AirPods Case.

New LifeProof Eco-Friendly AirPods Case

LifeProof — a brand well-known for its particularly protective Apple gear accessories — recently branched out with its lineup of eco-friendly gear that’s looking to protect your iPhone and AirPods just as much as it is our oceans. The new Eco-Friendly AirPods Case is made of 75% ocean-based recycled plastic, and LifeProof will donate $1 with every purchase to a “nonprofit water-minded partner” of your choice (after you register your purchase). The brand says it has repurposed “27,000 lbs. of ocean-based plastic…so far.”

Keep your charging case safe from harm with the LifeProof Case for Apple AirPods. Plus, LifeProof will donate $1 to one of its nonprofit water-minded partners with every purchase. Just register your case and pick the nonprofit partner.

Available in four colorways — Pavement, Down Under, Neptune, and Sea Urchin — you’ll find the LifeProof Eco-Friendly AirPods Case available for both the Apple AirPods (first and second-generation) and AirPods Pro. Alongside the “edge-to-edge protection” it provides, it is also wireless charging-ready with just about any Qi-enabled pad and includes a quick-snap carabiner so you can attach it to just about anything.

LifeProof Eco-Friendly AirPods Case for Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro is available now for $29.99 direct. However, they are starting at just under $26 Prime shipped on Amazon right now as well.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there’s nothing overly special about the new LifeProof Eco-Friendly AirPods Case in terms of functionality, it does bring all of those most important elements you need — scratch protection, wireless charging, and a nice clip-on option — as well as the sustainable design. It would be nice to see that 75% ocean-based recycled plastic up a little higher, but we’ll take what we can get for now, and the added donation program really helps the case as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!