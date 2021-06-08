Today, out of San Diego, we are getting the announcement of new environmentally sustainable MagSafe cases from LifeProof. A well-known brand in the protective smartphone case world, LifeProof’s latest will be made from as much as 50% recycled materials alongside an iPhone 12 version packed with Apple’s magnetic charging and accessory system. The brand will even be donating on behalf of customers to help the cause. Head below for all of the details.

Environmentally sustainable MagSafe cases from LifeProof

The LifeProof environmentally sustainable MagSafe cases are known as SEE and SEE with MagSafe. Both of which are made from “recycled materials to help save our Earth” while still offering up the prediction LifeProof has been providing smartphone users for years:

Sustainability is at the forefront of our case designs…SEE and SEE with MagSafe are a testament to our commitment to use recycled materials as much as possible in our designs without compromising on LifeProof drop proof protection.

The LifeProof SEE case features a clear back to show off your device’s true colors while providing a strong bumper around the outer edge to maintain the protective seal in case of drops and to prevent dents and bruises. Great for both iPhones (with or without MagSafe) and Samsung Android devices, this “slim single-piece case” is comprised of over 50% recycled materials. It is available now for pre-order directly on the LifeProof site for $49.99 shipped, with an estimated shipping window on Monday, July 12.

MagSafe variant

Moving over to the environmentally sustainable MagSafe variant for iPhone 12 users, you’re looking at much of the same, just with Apple’s magnetic system in place. This one drops down to 45% recycled materials, presumably due to the inclusion of MagSafe hardware, and can still absorb up to two-meter drops. It also has an even more two-tone look to it and is available in four different color combinations. Pre-orders are also now live on this model with the same shipping window date at $59.99.

In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers, and Oceana, LifeProof will be making a donation “for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world’s water.” Consumers will apparently be able to head over to this landing page (at some point) “to register their product and select the charity of their choice” as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, there’s nothing overly new and exciting here, but it’s always a good thing when these accessory makers try to make their gear even more sustainable. After all, it is usually the kind of stuff people buy and get rid of as they acquire the next best device. The addition of the Apple magnet system is a nice touch here, offering LifeProof fans a way to make a difference in the environment, choose the charity they would like to support, and take advantage of some environmentally sustainable MagSafe gear at the same time.

