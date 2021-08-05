ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera delivers HomeKit Secure Video at $80 (Save 20%)

ecobee currently offers its 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $79.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Amazon. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low last set back in May. ecobee SmartCamera arrives into your smart home with 1080p feeds as well as HomeKit Secure Video support for cloud storage and added privacy benefits. That’s alongside motion detection features and support for the greatest ecobee security ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings you’ll find at Amazon. Head below for more.

As noted above, the SmartCamera can pair with other ecobee accessories for added security functionality. Luckily, right now you can also save on a pair of the ecobee SmartSensor when bundled with the SmartCamera for $129.99. Typically that entire package would fetch you $179, with today’s offer marking one of the best values of the year at $50 off. These devices are great for monitoring whether a door has been opened or whether you forgot to close a window. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera features:

A clear view of home. With its sharp image quality, 180° field of view, and Alexa Built-in, you can connect with what matters most like never before. The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control alerts you to what’s happening at home, so you don’t miss a thing. Using Wi-Fi and GPS, it detects when family members enter or exit the home, and automatically stops recording when they’re home, always keeping your privacy paramount.

