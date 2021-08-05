Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more

Today, Govee is launching its latest sale with as much as 30% off a selection of its popular smart lamps, light strips, immersive TV backlighting kits, and more. While there’s a flat 10% off everything sitewide with code AUG10US at checkout, there are single-item codes that will drop the prices even further. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new Govee Lyra RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp at $144.50. Normally fetching $170, you’re looking at the very first discount alongside a notable 15% in savings on the recent release.

This floor lamp enters with a Philips Hue-inspired design and full color output, but without the more premium price tag. It pairs with Alexa and Assistant over Wi-Fi and showers your wall in ambient light thanks to the ability to dish out multiple colors at a time. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for a collection of Govee discounts available through the month of August.

Govee August sitewide sale is now live:

Table lamps

TV backlighting and decor

Sensors:

Indoor and outdoor light strips

After you’ve shopped everything in this month’s sale right here, don’t forget that we spotted some other Govee deals from earlier in the week, too. Or if the exterior of your smart home could use an upgrade, this morning saw a notable discount on the Philips Hue Ludere Outdoor Spotlight. Now on sale for as low as $81, you’re looking at the best price to date after dropping from the usual $130 price tag. Or just skip having to do a wired installation altogether by going with the all-new meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp that’s on sale for the first time at $65.

Govee Lyra RGBIC Corner Floor Lamp features:

This elegantly designed, a minimalist floor lamp provides diffused lighting to create breathtaking surroundings in your home living space. A slim outline and impressive color projection make Govee Lyra a delightful addition to your home.

