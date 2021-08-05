Google Pixelbook Go sees are $100 Amazon discount just in time for back to school

-
AmazonGoogleChromebook
Rare deal $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixelbook Go i5/8GB/128GB for $749 shipped. Down from the $849 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while marking the second-best price to date and an all-around rare discount in the first place. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display. Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i5 or i7 processor, has a 1080p or 4K panel, and is backed by as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away without the elevated performance found on the i5 models will want to check out the entry-level M3 offering instead. This package will still get you much of the same Pixelbook Go features, just with a little less power and storage under the hood and a more affordable $649 price tag. But if your back to school workload will likely just revolve around typing up papers and surfing the web, it should be more than capable of handling all the coursework that’s to come.

Though speaking of notable back to school device deals, we’re currently tracking one of the first price cuts on the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433. Having just launched this spring, it is already down to a new all-time low at $420 with a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display and USB-C connectivity in tow.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

