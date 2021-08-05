Greenworks Amazon sale goes live with up to 25% off latest electric mowers, chainsaws, more

Amazon is now helping you make the most of summer with a new sale on the latest Greenworks outdoor electric tools, delivering a series of all-time lows. Shipping is free across the board. With various price cuts on mowers, string trimmers, and more, our top pick is the Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Chainsaw for $220.99. Down from $260, you’re looking at the very first price cut alongside 15% in savings. Integrating with the rest of the Greenworks 24V ecosystem (of which many other tools are on sale), its 15-inch electric chainsaw lets you take care of trimming branches, cutting down trees, and plenty of other renovations that may be on tap for your yard ahead of fall. And best of all? There’s no gas or oil to fuss with thanks to the inclusion of a 4Ah battery and compatible charger. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Highlights from Amazon’s Greenworks sale

If none of the discounts in today’s Greenworks Amazon sale are going to cut it for your setup, don’t forget that earlier in the week we spotted a 22% discount on the brand’s Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower. Dropping to one of the best prices yet, it is now down to $476.50.

Greenworks 48V 14-inch Cordless Chainsaw features:

Get up to 150 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge with included (2) 4.0Ah batteries

14 inch bar and chain can be used to cut trees and limbs up to 26 inches in diameter. Advanced brushless motor technology delivers more torque, runtime, and extends life of the tool. Comparable to a 45CC gas chainsaw. Guaranteed start every time. No Prime, No Choke, No Pull; comfort grip provides superior control and reduced fatigue. Pro-style side-mounted chain tensioning for easy bar and chain maintenance.

