Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mower sees 22% discount to $467.50

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $467.49 shipped. Normally fetching $600, you’re looking at 22% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year. As the most capable electric lawn mower we’ve seen go on sale from Greenworks as of late, this model stands out with a 80V of power that pairs with a larger 21-inch cutting deck. Alongside being self-propelled, it also rocks a 3-in-1 design for bagging, mulching or side discharge. There’s of course no gas or oil to fuss with here either, so you can close out the summer mowing routine with a bit of a green touch. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind cutting the power output down from 80V, this Greenworks 40V electric mower at $338 is a notable alternative to the lead deal. It packs a 20-inch cutting deck and will help you ditch gas and oil just the same as above, just without the added side discharge features found on the Pro model.

You’ll also find plenty of other discounts in this ongoing Greenworks summer sale, which is taking up to 48% off plenty of other essentials for your lawn. There are of course some additional mowers, but also leaf blowers, trimmers, and much more from $50. Or just go grab one of these Greenworks 24V electric hedge or string trimmers from $69.50.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Mower features:

The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery. Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique. Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Self-propelled rear wheel drive can be easily adjusted to your stride.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!