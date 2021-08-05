Home Depot takes up to 40% off Milwaukee combo kits, tools, more from $99

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is discounting a selection of Milwaukee electric tools and bundles, with as much as 40% in savings throughout the sale. Shipping is free across the board, with free curbside pickup also available in most cases. With everything from standalone tools to combo kits for outfitting your DIY capabilities in one fell swoop, you’re looking at a notable opportunity to ensure you have the tools to tackle those remaining home improvement tasks, all without having to pay full price. Plus, just about everything in the sale is backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Milwaukee deals at Home Depot:

Over in our tools guide, you’ll find a collection of other discounts now that we’re quite a ways through the work week. If some hand tools aren’t quite going to be what you need to check everything off your DIY list this summer, DEWALT’s miter saw stand will bring some extra stability to your workflow and is down to $85.

M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Combo Kit features:

The 2598-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit is the Most Capable and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit on the market. Included is the M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Driver (2504-20), the Most Capable, Lightest Weight and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver in the market. At only 6.6 and 2.8 lbs. of weight it is the best Hammer Drill Driver to use in compact spaces. It delivers the power to do a wide variety of applications at 1700 RPMs and 350 in. lbs. of torque. Also included, the M12 FUEL Hex Impact (2553-20), the Fastest Driving Speed,

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!