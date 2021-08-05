Home Depot takes up to 40% off Milwaukee combo kits, tools, more from $99

-
Home DepotDIY and Outdoor ToolsMilwaukee
Save now 40% off

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is discounting a selection of Milwaukee electric tools and bundles, with as much as 40% in savings throughout the sale. Shipping is free across the board, with free curbside pickup also available in most cases. With everything from standalone tools to combo kits for outfitting your DIY capabilities in one fell swoop, you’re looking at a notable opportunity to ensure you have the tools to tackle those remaining home improvement tasks, all without having to pay full price. Plus, just about everything in the sale is backed by a 4+ star rating from hundreds, if not thousands of shoppers. Head below for all of our top picks.

Other notable Milwaukee deals at Home Depot:

Over in our tools guide, you’ll find a collection of other discounts now that we’re quite a ways through the work week. If some hand tools aren’t quite going to be what you need to check everything off your DIY list this summer, DEWALT’s miter saw stand will bring some extra stability to your workflow and is down to $85.

M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Combo Kit features:

The 2598-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit is the Most Capable and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit on the market. Included is the M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Driver (2504-20), the Most Capable, Lightest Weight and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver in the market. At only 6.6 and 2.8 lbs. of weight it is the best Hammer Drill Driver to use in compact spaces. It delivers the power to do a wide variety of applications at 1700 RPMs and 350 in. lbs. of torque. Also included, the M12 FUEL Hex Impact (2553-20), the Fastest Driving Speed, 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Depot

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Milwaukee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This 3-in-1 staple gun also fires brad nails, now $9 Pr...
DEWALT’s miter saw stand upgrades your on-the-go ...
At under $12 Prime shipped, this 9-piece tool set just ...
This #1 best-selling bike multi-tool is a must-have for...
Chemical Guys car wash kits, soap, wax, accessories, mo...
Home Depot’s latest sale refreshes your patio wit...
DEWALT’s 142-piece Mechanics Tool and Socket Set ...
Wuben’s T2 550-lumen LED flashlight brightens you...
Show More Comments

Related

Westinghouse’s 3-tool electric tool kit falls to $99 (Save 33%), more in New Green Deals

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

Kobalt’s electric lawn tools overhaul your yard care routine from $249, more in New Green Deals

Amazon’s #1 best-selling electric edger hits $93.50, more in New Green Deals

Cut your electricity bill with 50 energy-efficient LED bulbs for $24, more in New Green Deals

20% off

Keep your car tidy with this waterproof trash can for $11 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$11 Learn More
Reg. $100

ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera delivers HomeKit Secure Video at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Orig. $600

Score a $600 Dyson refurbed V11 Cordless Upright + Handheld Vac for $330 shipped

$330 Learn More