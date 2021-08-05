Official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band sees first notable discount to $90

Amazon currently offers the official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band for $90.08 shipped. Serving as the very first discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while dishing out $9 in rare savings on this first-party accessory. Apple’s Leather Loop band brings a premium Venezia leather to your wearable with a hand-crafted design Alongside being compatible with every Apple Watch model to date, it sports a soft quilted design which hides magnets inside for getting the perfect fit on just about any wrist. If you’ve been looking to refresh the look of your Apple Watch with a band that’s as high-end as the wearable itself this Leather Loop offering is certainly worth a look with today’s rare price cut. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

But then be sure to go check out all of the Apple Watch SE models that are currently on sale with as much as $40 in savings attached. Ranging from entry-level models with the classic sport bands to GPS + Cellular offerings and more, now’s the perfect time to outfit your workout kit with these discounts ahead of the debut of watchOS 8.

Apple Watch Leather Loop Band features:

The Venezia leather for this band is handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy. With an artisan heritage spanning five generations, the tannery has a history of partnership with some of the most prestigious names in fashion. A delicate milling and tumbling process enhances the beautiful pebbled texture. And magnets concealed within the soft, quilted leather allow you to simply wrap it around your wrist for a precise fit and a trim look.

