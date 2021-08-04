Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8

-
Save $40 From $269

Amazon is now rolling out a selection of discounts on Apple Watch SE models starting at $269 shipped. With as much as $40 in savings across the lineup, you’ll be able to save on everything from entry-level models to GPS + Cellular offerings with various bands and even Nike+ editions and more at B&H.

Apple Watch SE arrives with everything many have come to know and love from Apple’s wearables, just with a more affordable form-factor. The one major trade-off from the flagship Series 6 is the lack of a blood/oxygen sensor, but otherwise you’re still looking at Retina OLED display packed into a swim-proof design with added heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and more. Head below for additional details.

Then no matter which style you end up with, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

We’re now halfway through the week, and all of the other best deals live right now can be found in our Apple guide. If these certified refurbished iPhone 12 Pro/mini discounts don’t catch your eye at $129 off, then be sure to go have a look at this rare price cut on Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for iPad. Having dropped in price for the first time this year, it is down to $115.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

