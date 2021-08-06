East West’s 7-piece dining table has a fold-out 17-inch leaf to seat six at $208 off

Amazon is offering the East West Furniture 7-piece Dining Table Set for $642.03 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $850 or more for this setup and today’s deal comes within $23 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While the table features a traditional oval shape, there’s a 17-inch extension leaf to allow for more people to sit around it. With six chairs included, the entire family will be able to sit at the table and enjoy a good meal or play a board game at the same time. When not in use, the leaf stores underneath the table making it convenient to shrink or expand this table. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Roundhill Furniture 5-piece Citico Metal Dinette Set. It only includes the table and seating for four, while today’s lead deal is both expandable and has six chairs in the box. But, when you keep in mind the fact that Roundhill’s table costs $208, it could be worth the trade-offs.

While we’re on the dining room/food train of thought, did you see the kitchen gear that we have on sale right now? Well, today, we found Insignia’s 10-quart air fryer oven with rotisserie and dehydration features down to $65. This is up to 35% off, and comes within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, Calphalon’s Premier 8-piece cookware set just hit the Amazon all-time low. It’s over $100 off, dropping to around $257 for its current sale.

More on the East West Furniture Dining Table:

  • This 7 piece set includes traditional Oval Dining Room Table with 17in extension leaf and 6 matching dining room chairs with either wood or upholstered seat of your choice.
  • Formal dining table offers an integrated 17 inch self storing Butterfly Leaf which can be stored right Underneath table top
  • High-quality dining set that constructed of 100% Asian Hardwood. Absolutely not MDF, veneer, laminate used within our goods.

