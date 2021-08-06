Insignia’s 10-qt. Air Fryer Oven with rotisserie and dehydration now $65 (Reg. $130)

Reg. $130 $65

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $64.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this is up to $90 in savings, within $5 of the lowest we have tracked on the silver model, $5 under our recent mention on the black variant, and the best we can find. You’re looking at a family-sized 10-quart air fryer that also features rotisserie cooking, preheating, and dehydration options alongside a slew of presets for things like pizza and shrimp. Other features include an adjustable temperature range, the built-in timer, and included dishwasher-safe accessories like a pair of cooking racks, a drip tray, and the rotisserie rig. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Best Buy customers. More details and air fryer deals below.  

More air fryer deals:

You’ll also want to dive into our ongoing Ninja cooker and kitchenware roundup for deals starting from $105 on multi-cookers, indoor grills, and more. Then check out these ongoing offers on the Cuisinart Pizza Stone Set, Calphalon’s Premier 8-piece Cookware Set, and this Amazon renewed Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor

More on the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DSS1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like.

