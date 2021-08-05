Calphalon’s Premier 8-piece Cookware Set just hit the Amazon all-time low at over $100 off

Amazon is now offering the Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set for $257.60 shipped. Regularly $360, this is a $102 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This set includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, the 2.5-qt saucepan with cover, a 6-quart stockpot with cover, and a 13-inch deep skillet with lid. The metal utensil-safe cookware is made of a “durable 3-layer nonstick interior” alongside the hard-anodized aluminum exterior, stay-cool handles, tempered glass lids, and an oven-safe design so you can finish off your dishes under the broiler (up to 450-degrees). Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.
One notable alternative that won’t reach as deep into your pocket today is this 12-piece Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set at $120 shipped. Carrying solid 4+ star ratings from over 1,500 Amazon customers, this is an even more throughout set for more than $100 less than today’s lead deal. It’s not quite as robust as the premium Calphalon set above, but it will certainly get the job done while also being metal utensil-safe and ready for the dishwasher.
More Calphalon Kitchenware deals:
- Classic 10-piece Cookware Set $189 (Reg. $240)
- Signature 8-quart Stock Pot with Cover $127.50 (Reg. $165+)
- Countertop Safe 6-piece Bakeware Set $46.50 (Reg. $120)
- Bakeware Spring Form Pan $16 (Reg. $30)
- Bakeware, Round Cake Pan $13 (Reg. $15+)
- And even more…
More on the Calphalon Premier Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set:
- Included with set: 8” fry pan 10” fry pan 2.5-qt saucepan with cover 6-quart stockpot with cover 13” deep skillet with cover
- Built to last, with 40% longer lasting nonstick (vs. Calphalon Classic)
- Metal-utensil-safe, durable 3-layer nonstick interior with a hard-anodized aluminum exterior
- Long handles stay cool on the stovetop
- Tempered glass lids
