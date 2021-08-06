All-new Adonit Dash 4 stylus supports iPad palm rejection, wields magnetic USB-C charging, more

Roughly three months after Adonit unveiled its AI-Vocal stylus with a built-in voice recorder, the company already has another release up its sleeve. This time around it’s Adonit Dash 4. Not only does it support the latest iPad palm rejection technology, it can also be used with basically any other touchscreen out there. It comes with a USB-C charger that refuels Dash 4 with a hassle-free magnetic design. One hour of charging tops off the battery, and owners can anticipate up to 15 hours of usage before it runs out of juice. Continue reading to learn more.

Adonit Dash 4 tries to be a compromise-free stylus

Leading up to the second-generation Apple Pencil, it was incredibly difficult to keep the first-party stylus from rolling away. While this specific issue has been addressed by Apple’s latest iteration, there still isn’t a way to reliably clip it onto anything other than iPad Pro or the latest Air. This a small but notable grievance addressed by Adonit Dash 4, thanks to an integrated clip.

Charging a device that comes in a shape like this is bound to be controversial, but Dash 4 does a reasonable job with its magnetic USB-C charger. It plugs directly into a Type-C port, and from there Dash 4 can be magnetically attached in a vertical position. There are two modes, one that pairs with iPad to support palm recognition, and another that works with other standard touchscreens.

Pricing and availability

The new Adonit Dash 4 stylus is available for pre-order now at Amazon. The release date is slated for August 15, which is just under two weeks away. It can be purchased in Matte Silver and Graphite Black colorways for $59.99. Surprisingly, the Kickstarter campaign for this product is still live with some discounts still up for grabs. Bear in mind that going this route will forgo the simplicity of an Amazon return in the event that Dash 4 is not to your liking.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sleek styling, magnetic USB-C charging, and compatibility with pretty much any touchscreen add up to make Adonit Dash 4 a compelling alternative to Apple Pencil and other styluses on the market. While pricing isn’t as competitive as some, it still manages to significantly undercut Apple’s official offerings and contend well with the likes of Logitech Crayon and others.

Modern iPad Pro and Air users will obviously be drawn to the convenience of the magnetic attachment and charging offered by Apple Pencil 2, but other consumers could be served just as well when opting for a lower-cost alternative like Adonit Dash 4. Especially when wanting to use it with touchscreen devices other than iPad.

