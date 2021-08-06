Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with new $10 or less sale

Apple is heading into the weekend by launching its latest iTunes sale, discounting a selection of films for you to enjoy for movie night. Whether you’re loving Ted Lasso and want to enjoy another comedy out of the hilarious mind of Jason Sudeikis like We’re the Millers, or want to rewatch a classic like Goodfellas, Shawshank Redemption, or The Great Gatsby, there are plenty of offers on tap. Best of all, you’ll only have to pay $10 for these 4K digital library additions, with everything becoming a permanent part of your collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple kickstarts your weekend movie night

The weekend is here and Apple’s latest collection of discounted flicks gives you some notable price cuts to take movie night up a notch. Everything is on sale for $10, down from the usual $15 or $20 price tags and matching some of the lowest offers we’ve seen to date. Here are all of our top picks.

Earlier in the week we also saw a collection of other films go up for sale at $10 or less including fan-favorites, DC titles, and more. That’s alongside the latest $1 rental which is still up for the taking, as well.

