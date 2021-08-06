Latest 24-inch M1 iMac brings Apple Silicon to your desk from $1,209

-
Save now From $1,209

Amazon currently offers the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-Core/8GB/256GB for $1,449.99 shipped. You’ll also be able to score the entry-level 7-Core model at $1,249. In either case, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offers returning prices to match the all-time lows at Amazon. Those who don’t mind going the open-box route can currently drop prices to as low as $1,208.99 at Best Buy

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

If you’d prefer to bring Apple Silicon to the desktop, but want to pick out your own display instead of relying on the 4K Retina panel found on the featured iMac, we’re also still tracking a notable M1 Mac mini discount. Currently marked down to $100 off, this is one of the best offers yet on the compact macOS machine.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

