Finally give Apple Silicon a try with $100 off the latest M1 Mac mini

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799 shipped. Normally you’d pay $899 with today’s offer slashing $100 off the going rate in order to return the price to match the third-best discount we’ve seen to date.

Perfect for upgrading your desktop workstation with the power of Apple Silicon, the latest Mac mini delivers a compact form-factor alongside more affordable price tag compared to the other models in the M1 lineup. Sporting the same low-profile footprint that many have come to know and love, it packs 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support on top of being powered by Apple’s new in-house chip. There’s also two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package, and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Those who plan on positioning the Mac mini at their desk will want to check out Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub at $100. This accessory delivers a selection of front-facing I/O headlined by USB-C, SD card readers, and more. There’s even a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in with your new Apple desktop. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

You’ll also find all of the other best deals today over in our Apple guide now that a new week is underway. A particular highlight has dropped Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro down to $149, marking one of the first price cuts on the recently-refreshed model and a notable $150 in savings.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

