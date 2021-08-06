Belkin’s USB-C Multimedia Adapter has your Mac ready for BTS at $40 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Belkin USB-C Multimedia Adapter for $40 shipped. Usually you’d pay $60, with today’s offer saving you 33% in order to deliver only the second notable discount and a new all-time low. With the upcoming school year right around the corner, having this in your bag will ensure you’re ready to plug into projectors and the like for in-class presentations thanks to its 4K HDMI or VGA output. That’s alongside having quick access to a USB-A slot and Gigabit Ethernet for plugging in flash drives or hardwiring in. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you know that having an HDMI port will be enough for connecting to a display, going with the Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 at $33 will be a solid alternative to save you some cash. Delivering a bevy of additional ports alongside its display output, you’re looking at SD card slots, dual USB-A ports, and more to complement your everyday carry. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Or you could just go with one of these 4K30 USB-C hubs that we saw on sale yesterday starting at $17. Alternatively, we’re tracking 20% discounts on these highly-rated vertical aluminum MacBook stands which upgrade your workstation starting at $18.

Belkin USB-C Multimedia Adapter features:

The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years. Versatile adapter lets you share, display, and connect to internet via VGA, HDMI, USB-A 3.0, and Gigabit Ethernet ports. Connect and project to 4K monitors, smart TVs, projectors, and more. Tethered USB-C cable provides easy plug-and-play use. Compatible with USB-C devices, including MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Surface Pro, Chromebook and more.

