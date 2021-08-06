Fitbit Versa 2 upgrades your workout routine at the best price of the year from $115 (Save 35%)

Today only, HSN is currently offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $134.99 shipped. First time HSN shoppers can drop the price down to $114.99 when applying code HSN2021 at checkout. Normally fetching $179 at Amazon, you’re looking at as much as 35% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $34 to mark the best price of the year. Featuring up to 6-days of battery life per charge, Fitbit Versa 2 packs all of the fitness monitoring capabilities you’d expect like keeping tabs on burned calories, sleep tracking, and more. With Alexa built-in, you’ll be able to summon up Amazon voice assistant while on runs or working out. Over 111,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is about as good as it gets for an offering in the Fitbit ecosystem. You’d pay $129 for the Fitbit Charge 4 right now, which ditches the smartwatch design and more robust fitness tracking regimen despite costing more. Though if cutting back on some of the features is worth the perk of a lower price tag, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is $100 at Amazon and scores you an exercise companion for less.

For something a bit more capable, earlier in the week we spotted a notable price cut go live on the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. Delivering the second-best price to date alongside ECG and Google Assistant, you can bring the wearable to your wrist at $220.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

