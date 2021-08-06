Unopened copy of original Super Mario Bros. sells for $2 million to set new record

An original copy of Super Mario Bros. has just sold for a whopping $2 million, according to reports. That completely destroys the previous record-holder — a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 that went for $1.56 million just last month — for the most a video game like this has ever sold for. Head below for more details.

The original Super Mario Bros. was released in 1985 for Nintendo Entertainment System (and the Japanese equivalent) at the standard retail price. Fast forward some 36 years later, and a sealed, unopened copy has now fetched a crazy $2 million.

Rally — the alternative asset investment platform that owned the copy of Super Mario Bros. in question — essentially allows folks to purchase shares as part of its “initial offerings” on the physical collectibles it owns. Rally will then broker sales to collectors where the shareholders on each item must partake in a majority vote to finalize the sale.

This time around, despite the fact that over a quarter of the shareholders voted against the recent sale, it has now brought in $2 million on the sealed copy of Nintendo’s original Super Mario Bros. It was in “exceptional quality” at the time of purchase with a 9.8 A+ rating, as per the Watta Scale.

Here’s what Rally had to say about the sale:

Punks, X-Men, Declarations, and some news… A NEW WORLD RECORD on Rally…w/ the $2,000,000 sale of our 1985 Super Mario Bros., marking the HIGHEST PRICE EVER PAID for a video game of any title.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While the $2 million price tag is certainly an impressive one, chances are these classic, mint-condition games will just keep getting more and more valuable as the years roll on. The group that sold the $2 million copy reportedly turned down a $300,000 offer last year, and rightfully so. Just days before the aforementioned N64 record was set, an original copy of The Legend of Zelda fetched a cool $870,000 at auction. Considering we are talking about one of the most important and popular games of all time, we wouldn’t be surprised to see sealed copies of the original Super Mario Bros. continue to top the record-breaking list for years to come.

