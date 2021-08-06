Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC

Recently, the Night School Studio team announced that its latest game, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, is not only coming to PC and Switch, but also PlayStation. As a sequel to the beloved game Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, you’ll continue the story started back in 2016, this time following Riley Poverly, who’s “grappling with the repercussions of post-adolescence” as she’s made choices that she might end up regretting. “Is she who she really wants to be?” Let’s take a closer look at what we can expect from Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, coming to PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals continues the story set back in 2016

A bit of backstory here. The original Oxenfree game, released in 2016, followed Alex, her step-brother Jonas, and their friends as they “unwittingly” found out that the Camena’s town legend was actually true. They were going to celebrate the end of school with an overnight stay on Edwards Island, which used to be a military base, until they accidentally “tuned” into a “ghostly signal,” which “opened a dimensional rift between time.” This rift? Well, it let “a horde of vengeful ghosts come into our own reality” with the goal of taking the teenagers’ lives as their own. There’s more to the story in the original game, but now, it’s time to take a look at what’s to come.

Riley takes center stage in Oxenfree II

Riley Poverly, the star of Oxenfree II, is showcased in the trailer with a flashlight, a “snazzy” yellow vest, and has already made some of life’s toughest decisions. In the first Oxenfree, the characters were just getting ready to leave high school and had yet to make some of life’s biggest decisions. Riley, on the other hand, “had that moment long ago” and isn’t quite sure she made the right choices.

Riley moved away from home at the first opportunity, as her father was a veteran and her mother was absent. As a Camena native, she bounced between cities and jobs trying to figure out what direction to take her life, though now she’s wound up back in her old hometown as an entry-level environmental researcher.

What’s going on in Camena?

There are unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves that have been interfering with gear and radio equipment in the town. TVs turn on and off, planes lose radar, and radio stations can’t break through the static. Riley’s job as the freshly-hired research assistant is to plant radio transmitters in certain areas then report what they collect, which was totally fine until things started getting a little odd.

The narrative here resolves around a “robust conversation system” and a “radio that tunes into supernatural signals.” We don’t have much more information on the story, characters, and villains…but that’s all we have for now. There’s weird time travel stuff, things that happen when you enter the old mining town of Garland, and something called Time Tears, but that’s all a story for another day.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals launches next year, giving you plenty of time to finish the first if you haven’t already

Oxenfree, the original, is pretty low-cost if you’re interested in the genre. Just $10 gets you the game on Xbox, Steam, Nintendo, and it’s down to just $3.50 on PlayStation. As a low-cost game, it’s easy to add to your library as you aim to finish it before Oxenfree II: Lost Signals launches next year. We expect Oxenfree II to cost the same, though no price has been set yet on the Steam wishlist page.

