RYOBI’s 4-pack 18V ONE+ batteries include two 4Ah & two 2Ah for $149, more from $99

Home Depot is offering a 4-pack of RYOBI Lithium-Ion 18V ONE+ Batteries for $149 shipped. Saving you 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this bundle. This bundle delivers two 4.0Ah batteries and two 2.0Ah ones, which combine to give you plenty of power to tackle any task ahead of you. They’re all compatible with RYOBI’s expansive 18V ONE+ platform of tools, making this a great investment if you’re an avid DIYer. All batteries have gauges on them to know how much charge they have, letting you know if it’s time to swap it out for a new one or not. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also, today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 20V Max Variable Speed Brushless Impact Driver with Two Batteries + a FREE Bit Set for $99 shipped. Down from $129, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this model. With two batteries included alongside a charger and the drill itself, this is everything you’ll need to get going with DIY projects. Plus, the bit set that Lowe’s is bundling includes 33 impact-rated options to swap between. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget to swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save. Just today, we found this 101-piece screwdriving kit that includes an organized base ready to upgrade your DIY abilities. It’s on sale for $31, which is within $1 of its all-time low.

More on the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Batteries:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Battery Kit with (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries and (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries. The RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-ion 4.0 Ah batteries provide up to 3X more runtime compared to our 1.5 Ah standard lithium-ion battery. They are compatible with over 225 18V ONE+ tools to power you through all types of projects. They feature professional grade lithium-ion cells to provide fade free, cord-like power.

