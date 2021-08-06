This highly-rated 101-piece magnetic screwdriver set is all yours for $31 shipped

HORUSDY (99% lifetime positive feedback from 11,000+) via Amazon is offering its 101-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set for $30.99 shipped. That’s just over 16% off the typical rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked throughout all of 2021. Prepare yourself for large and small projects alike with this expansive screwdriver set. You’ll get 23 standard screwdrivers, eight precision screwdrivers, 60 1-inch CR-V bits, six nut driver attachments, and the list goes on. Tip types range from slotted to Phillips, Torx, square, and several others. Each tip is magnetized, making it easier to hold screws in place. A precision magnetizer and demagnetizer is also bundled with this kit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the kit above feels like overkill for your needs, consider grabbing this DEWALT-made 71-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $28 instead. It’s comprised of SAE, metric, Torx, Robertson, Phillips, hex, and many other bits. Everything has a place inside of its bundled storage case, ensuring you can keep it all tidy and easy to find. A built-in vinyl-grip handle makes it easy and comfortable to tote.

HORUSDY 101-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set features:

Standard and precision screwdrivers for tackling jobs of all sizes

Double color injected handle for maximum torque

Magnetized tips improve handling and manipulation of screws

Durable plastic racking shelf for well organization

Cushion grip handle for comfort and control,With ergonomic TPR handle and button on it, it helps you to use very easily

