Take 60% off this highly-rated 12-inch RGB ring light with 55-inch tripod for $16.50

Zacro Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 12-inch RGB Ring Light with Tripod for $16.40 Prime shipped. You’ll need to apply code O73CVQO5 at checkout to take a whopping 60% off the $41 list price, and mark the best price we’ve ever tracked. This versatile ring light touts not only the usual cool and warm white lighting options, but 10 color settings as well, for a total of 46 unique ways to use it. But no matter how you play it, you’ll get plenty of illumination with 150 LED lights spanning its 12-inch surface. It also comes paired with a 55-inch adjustable tripod stand with a built-in phone holder, so it’s ready for everything from photoshoots to TikTok and more. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars. See more below.

For smaller setups, this simple $11 desktop ring light might be a better fit. It still packs plenty of features with 30 unique lighting options and a powerful 10.2-inch form, just with a considerably shorter tripod stand. Though while not quite as tall, it’s still perfect for illuminating your streams, Zoom calls, and the like.

Although right now, you can bring home 20-feet of warm, dazzling lights for just $8 Prime shipped. These popular string lights are highlighted by a solar-powered design, so they not only save you energy, but tons of cash at a full 40% off.

Zacro’s 12-inch RGB Ring Light features:

12″ Ring Light adopted newest technology to emit more soft light with 3 colors lighting mode: white, warm yellow and warm white. 12 inch large size and 150 LED high-quality lamp beads getting you an outstanding look when doing Make-Up, Live Streaming, Selfie, Video chatting, Vlog etc. Each lighting mode have 10 adjustable brightness to choose. The tripod stand is made of high-grade aluminum alloy, stable enough without risks of tipping over, which can be used in various occasions. Equipped with new style lock catch tripod stand extendable from 17.5” to 55”.

