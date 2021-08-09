Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro models now up to $199 off starting at $699

Update: Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is rolling out a new batch of previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro discounts, delivering $199 in savings on higher-end models that offer a better value than our original coverage.

Various retailers are now taking as much as $199 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros starting at $699 shipped. At B&H, you can currently score the 12.9-inch 256GB model for $949, taking $150 off the going rate to match the second-best price of the year. Best Buy is also offering the full $199 in savings on Wi-Fi + Cellular models, as well.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with either 11- or 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

For other ways to get in the iPadOS game without paying full price, you can still lock-in an Amazon low on the new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Arriving with the impressive Liquid Retina XDR display at $100 off, these discounts are marking new all-time lows on several models alongside the 11-inch offering from $749.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

