Apple Watch Sport Loop bands in several styles fall to 2021 lows at $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Watch Sport Loop band for $39 shipped in several styles. You’ll also find some models on sale at Best Buy, too. Typically fetching $49, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 in order to mark the best price of the year. Not to mention, a rare discount at that. This official Apple Watch Sport Loop band delivers a soft and lightweight design that’s also breathable on your wrist to ensure it’s ideal for workouts. Unlike the standard silicone offerings from Apple, this one touts a fully-adjustable band that makes it easy to find the perfect fit on your wrist. Head below for more.

If the featured stylings aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Or for those who would prefer to stick with the in-house Apple quality but something a bit more stylish, we’re still tracking a rare discount on the official Leather Loop Band. Following its first notable price cut, you can strap this leather offering to your wrist at $90.

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

