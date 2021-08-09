Hunter x Peppa Pig collaborate for back-to-school season with waterproof boots, backpacks, more

Hunter is sending your kids back to school in style with a new collaboration with popular TV show character “Peppa Pig.” This new collaboration features backpacks and boots designed to maximize the fun of puddle jumping without getting wet. This collection is made for kids of all ages and includes several fun boots, backpacks, and even an umbrella. Head below the jump to find even more details about the adorable Hunter x Peppa Pig collection.

Hunter states, “Splish, splosh goes the puddle as Peppa Pig and George jump in the mud. We’ve transported the splat marks of Peppa’s rain splashes into a punchy camouflage print that’s exclusive. Every season we revisit camo-print, this time taking cues from everyone’s favourite famous little piggy. For this limited-edition collection, Peppa Pig and her brother George play hide-and-seek in Hunter’s Muddy Puddle print.”

Hunter x Peppa Pig Boots

One of the first boots in this collection is the Kids First Pig Muddy Puddle Rain Boots. They’re available in three color options and are priced at $70. These waterproof boots allow kids to play without getting their feet wet, and a grippy sole allows for traction. It also has an exclusive Peppa Pig design with Peppa holding an umbrella and a camouflage detailing around her that also resembles raindrops. Sizing is suitable for 18 months to 8 years old.

You will also want to pair the boots with the Kids Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Boot Socks that feature a matching design. The socks are priced at $35 and also come in two color options. These socks were designed to help keep your kid’s feet warm with a cozy knit material, and the fold-over top also helps with the rubbing of the boot.

Rainy Day Accessories

With back to school upon us, every child needs a backpack. The new collection features the Kids Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Backpack with padded shoulders for added comfort and a spacious interior that allows you to hold all of your essentials. The backpack is also water-resistant, and you can also choose from three color options. It’s priced at $70 and is already rated 4.8/5 stars by Hunter customers.

