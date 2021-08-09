Add InnoGear’s Essential Oil Diffuser with multi-color light to your space for $11.50 (25% off)

InnoGear (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Essential Oil Diffuser Lamp from $11.29 in various colorways with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or more, depending on the color, today’s offers are up to 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Designed for small or medium-sized rooms, this palm-sized diffuser is great for the desk or countertop. It also doubles as a lamp/nightlight and humidifier with eight “soothing” color options and a pair of mist settings (daytime intermittent or continuous overnight). Rated 4+ stars from over 87,000 customers, this is the best-selling aromatherapy diffuser at Amazon. More details below. 

If you don’t already have some essential oils to use in your new diffuser, this Benatu set for $4 Prime shipped is a great starter option. It carries solid ratings and includes tea tree, lavender, and eucalyptus oils to get you going for about the same amount as a decent latte. 

While we are talking interesting at-home lighting options, take a look at this sitewide Govee sale for loads of smart lighting options including the brand’s Lyra RGBIC floor lamps, and more. You’ll also want to check out the HomeKit LED Desk Lamp with tunable white illumination from meross. It just recently launched and we are already tracking a notable price drop

More on the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Lamp:

  • 2 Misting Modes: You can set it to intermittent mist (6-8 hrs working time) that diffuser mists and pauses every 30s, it goes for almost the whole night; Or set it to continuous mist (3-4 hrs working time) that keep misting until water runs out, it creates an instant fragrance in your room.
  • Colorful Mood Light: InnoGear essential oil diffuser has 8 soothing colors, light can switch from dim to bright. Great for creating atmosphere, meditation, or using as a night light.

