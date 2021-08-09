Tested: This handmade oak and walnut monitor stand shelf takes your desk to the next level

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

After recently going hands-on with the brand’s new felt MacBook and iPad sleeves, it’s time to take a look at the Oakywood Desk Shelf. The handmade wood and steel shelf is designed to sit atop your desk to raise up a pair of monitors or to add some additional organization space to your work area. After putting it to use for a couple weeks now, we are ready to weigh in as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for a closer look.

Oakywood Desk Shelf Review

The Oakywood Desk Shelf – Dual Monitor Stand is a $179 (although it is currently on sale at the time of writing) wooden desk shelf. It adds a good 41 inches in length to your desktop setup in a high-quality, handmade standalone shelving unit.

The solid oak or walnut wood top is held up via a pair of power-coated steel legs with soft cork feet, effectively raising the platform shelf about 3.5 inches off the tabletop it rests on. Handcrafted in Poland, each unit has a “unique wood color and grain” while being finished off with environmentally friendly “ecological oils.” Every purchase of this product, like much of the Oakywood lineup, helps to “plant one tree.”

It measures out at 41.3 by 9 inches in depth, with a load capacity of 220 pounds, according to Oakywood. I’ve had a pair of 5-inch monitor speakers and a sizable 32-inch display atop it for weeks now without fail.

The whole thing presents quite cleanly and polished while maintaining a sort of smooth but rugged aesthetic throughout. The only branding here is a kind of burnt-in Oakywood logo centered along the bottom side of the shelf itself that’s out of the way and fits right in with the overall vibe here.

Regularly $179, the Oakywood Desk Shelf – Dual Monitor Stand is available in oak or walnut for $152.20 shipped right now.

Here’s a quick look at the specs

The Dual Monitor Stand is a handmade product designed to structure and optimize your desk space – handcrafted in solid walnut or oak wood. Oakywood desk shelf will help you organize work with two monitors or with an ultrawide monitor, while also providing an ergonomic position of your screen at an eye level.

durable table top handcrafted in solid oak or walnut wood

load capacity up to 100 kg (220 lb)

steel legs, powder-coated in black mat, with cork layer underneath (stand makes no scratches)

a spacious 105 x 23 cm (41.3″ x 9″) top that allows adding an extra organizational level

dual monitor stand ensures ergonomic positioning of the monitor – optimal for comfortable and safe work

natural wood grains – the wooden desk shelf is covered with ecological oils

9to5Toys’ Take

The Oakywood Desk Shelf ships in three pieces with an included hex key and the four screws you’ll need to attach the metal legs to the shelf. The cork feet are already in place upon purchase. The assembly was a breeze here and didn’t take more than a few minutes to have it standing upright and ready to go. It is particularly sturdy with or without weight resting on top, and I can confidently say that I cannot imagine this thing cracking under pressure or starting to wobble over time more than a quick tighten wouldn’t fix, providing you don’t ignore the 220-pound weight limit that is.

The materials, design, and feel of everything are quite high-quality. There’s a sort of beveled edge around the shelf itself that adds a touch of elegance and design prowess without taking it out of that natural, rugged category as well. The actual metal legs are particularly nice with a rounded look and a robust feel that looks great in most spaces and with both wood options, although some might have appreciated some color options on those as well.

It would have been nice if there was some leniency in the design that allows users to reposition the legs (and possibly even add some height) just so it would accommodate various desktop setups in a more universal fashion, but a sort of modular design on a handcrafted item like this could drive the MSRP through the roof.

In the end, it is a pretty desktop solution that just about anyone with a penchant for natural wood furniture and accessories will appreciate. While I wish it were closer to $100 or $130, I do feel like folks are getting what they pay for here.

