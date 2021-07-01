You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Just ahead of summer, Oakywood launched its new felt MacBook and iPad sleeves featuring an eco-friendly leather alternative known as washpapa. After being pleased with our hands-on experience with the brand’s felt AirPods case as well as its walnut and polycarbonate iPhone 12 Bumper Case, it’s now time to dive into the new washpapa felt MacBook and iPad sleeves in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for a closer look.

Hands-on with the Oakywood Felt MacBook sleeves

Much like the aforementioned AirPods case, Oakywood has employed a “soft but durable” merino wool felt on its new MacBook and iPad cases. That material, along with the leather alternative, continues the brand’s focus on eco-friendly materials and manufacturing, all while providing a high-quality accessory that remains in the mid-tier price range. Everything is produced in its Polish workshop with an “ethical production process [and] certified eco-friendly materials.”

The felt sleeve is adorned with an exterior pocket made of a material known as washpapa — an impregnated sewing and washing paper used as an ecological leather alternative.

Both the MacBook and iPad Felt Oakywood sleeves are now available for purchase from $55 and are available in an Anthracite charcoal or lighter gray colorways. All of them carry a brown washpapa exterior pocket.

Here’s a quick look at the specs

This felt sleeve will effectively protect your MacBook during mountain hikes and the daily commute to work. An exterior washpapa pocket allows you to store all necessary small items, such as documents or cables, and the soft but durable merino wool felt will protect your device against shocks or scratches.

Minimalist felt sleeve for MacBook 12-16″

Exterior pocket made of washpapa – impregnated sewing and washing paper (an ecological leather alternative)

Merino 100 OEKO-TEX felt is durable, water-resistant, non-toxic, and safe for children and animals

Made in our workshop in Poland – ethical production process, certified eco-friendly materials

9to5Toys’ Take

I had a chance to go hands-on with the MacBook variant over the last couple weeks and am here to report back on my experience.

Firstly, the merino wool felt was very much what I expected after going hands-on with the Oakywood AirPods case — a thick, robust, fuzzy material that isn’t quite as soft to the touch as I would like. It’s not rough and itchy like that might sound, and some folks might really appreciate the rugged feel of it. I would have just preferred something more luxurious feeling here. It’s certainly more than soft enough to leave your precious Apple gear scratch-free, though.

As for the fit, it’s quite tight, maybe even too tight. The first few times I attempted to get the MacBook all the way in there, it wasn’t easy. But everything loosened up after a few days and it’s nice and snug now.

The best way I can describe the Oakywood felt MacBook sleeve is that it feels like an extremely thick, almost textured, paper, but much stronger with very little chance of tearing. It’s certainly no leather alternative to my touch, although it does have a bit of that hide tumbled look and feel to it. I actually really enjoy the look of it against the charcoal wool and would say that it’s certainly the highlight of the design here. I just wouldn’t have positioned it as a leather alternative.

In the end, the new Oakywood felt MacBook and iPad sleeves are a great choice for folks looking for eco-friendly tech accessories. There are certainly more affordable options out there, but that’s always the case, and not very many of them will be wrapping such wonderful natural materials around your gear. Providing you don’t go in expecting the washpapa to feel exactly like leather, it’s a great option for anyone looking for an organic MacBook/iPad sheath in this price range.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!