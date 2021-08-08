Amazon’s all-new Echo Show Alexa displays see very first discounts from $55 (Save 30%)

Amazon currently offers the All-new Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for $130, you’re looking at the very first discount on the recent release with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $30 off. Amazon’s latest iteration of Echo Show 8 arrives with much of the same form-factor as before, but with some added improvements. Most notable is a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. It’s also powered by a new octa-core processor which drives the Alexa experience alongside an 8-inch display for all of the things that Amazon’s voice assistant has come to be known for. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,100 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is also offering the latest Echo Show 5 2nd Gen for $54.99. Scoring you the same $30 price cut as above, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts and yet another new all-time low. Packing the Alexa experience into a 5.5-inch form-factor, this model rocks an improved camera over its previous-generation, but without all of the added features on the larger model above. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look on how this one compares with the 8-inch offering in our hands-on coverage.

If you want to expand the reach of your new smart display, we’re seeing some notable discounts on Alexa-enabled gear this weekend. The Yale Assure Lock SL brings the voice control to your front door alongside a touchscreen display the best price of the year at $193, as well as price cuts on these TP-Link Kasa accessories from $8.50.

Echo Show 8 2nd Gen features:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered. Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts. Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

