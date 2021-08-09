Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $100 Amazon discount for first time, more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starting at $449 shipped for the 2.1GHz/4GB/64GB model. Also matched at Best Buy. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the first notable Amazon discount. This also matches the best price to date, overall. Having just launched back in January, Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well as a microSD card slot and two USB-C ports. Whether you’re looking for something to help you through summer courses or just don’t think your current machine will make it through another semester and want to cash-in now, today’s offer is worth a look. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 190 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more by going with the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, which also happens to be on sale today at Amazon. This alternative may not offer as high-end of an experience as the featured Samsung offering, but will still deliver ChromeOS for $299.99. Down from $350, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low alongside a 2-in-1 design with integrated stylus and HD display. Not to mention a 4.4/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers.

We’re also tracking a notable back to school offer on the Google Pixelbook Go. After seeing a rare discount at Amazon, you can now score the capable essay-typing machine at the second-best price to date of $100 off the going rate. That’s on top of the first discount on the all-new Samsung Galaxy Book Go at $320.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

