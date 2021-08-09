TalkWorks unleashes MagSafe-compatible gooseneck stand, USB microphone, more

The number of available MagSafe-compatible accessories is growing at a rapid pace with an all-new gooseneck stand from TalkWorks being one of the latest to appear on Amazon. This is not the company’s first attempt, but it’s the only one we’ve seen that wields a built-in stand. This MagSafe gooseneck offering boasts a matte black colorway and sleek design that’s bound to look great in the office, kitchen, and more. In addition to this release, TalkWorks has also launched a new laptop stand and USB microphone. Continue reading to learn more.

TalkWorks MagSafe gooseneck stand

With a rather affordable price of $14.43, the new MagSafe-compatible gooseneck stand from TalkWorks is intriguing, to say the least. Details are light, causing shoppers to base their purchase decision largely on a single marketing photo currently displayed at the Amazon listing.

From what we can tell, this MagSafe gooseneck stand looks pretty good, all things considered. TalkWorks makes it abundantly clear in the title and description that this stand is unable to charge your iPhone 12 and is simply made to hold your smartphone at your preferred viewing angle. While it can be pre-ordered right now, an official release date has yet to be displayed.

TalkWorks laptop stand

With a slew of laptop stands competing for your attention these days, it’s hard to identify exactly where the new TalkWorks offering will fit in. While it mirrors Twelve South Curve in many regards, it should go without saying that TalkWorks is a brand that is not nearly as well known in this space.

It’s compatible with up to 16-inch laptops, boasts an all-metal construction, and wields silicone padding to protect both your desk and computer. Pricing clocks in at $32.99, which undercuts some, but is priced much higher than others. The exact release date is unknown, but the new TalkWorks laptop stand is available for pre-order now.

TalkWorks USB microphone

Last on the list is a new USB microphone from TalkWorks. While arguably not as exciting as the MagSafe gooseneck stand above, it’s always nice to see a bit more competition. The port used on the microphone itself is unclear, but at least one side of the included cable still relies on USB-A.

It ships with a portable tripod and the microphone is made with streaming, podcasting, and meetings in mind. The list price is set at $36.99, which isn’t too shabby if overall build and sound quality are solid.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, the MagSafe gooseneck stand is the most notable release of all three items. It looks great and pricing seems very competitive. Only time will tell if TalkWorks will raise the price before it officially launches. It’s a bummer that none of the products have an official release date yet, but we can’t imagine it will be too long before these hit the market.

