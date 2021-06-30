The world of MagSafe accessories just got a little bit larger now that STM has thrown its hat into the ring. Three standout iPhone 12 add-ons have turned up so far, and they include MagArm, MagLoop, and MagPod. MagArm props your iPhone next to a laptop screen, MagLoop is a PopSocket-like offering that behaves as a finger loop, bottle opener, and stand while MagPod is a sleek-looking tripod that acts as a stylish smartphone mount. Continue reading to learn more.

STM MagSafe MagArm brings iPhone 12 to eye level

MagArm is an STM MagSafe accessory that lets your iPhone 12 easily attach to a laptop. How it adheres to your notebook is still a bit of a mystery, but a suction cup is our best guess. STM touts that MagArm “attaches easily for use and then detaches without a mark when you’re finished.” This leads us to believe no adhesive or additional attachments are required.

MagArm boasts a 360-degree adjustable design that makes it a cinch to rotate your iPhone 12 into portrait or landscape orientations. The shape of this STM MagSafe accessory suggest it may fold in half when not in use, but this feature has not been verified and the product listing does not describe this capability. STM MagArm is available for pre-order now and is priced at $49.95. Shipments are slated to go out starting August 1.

STM MagSafe MagLoop is a stand, bottle opener, and more

If you’re familiar with PopSockets, MagLoop may be a STM MagSafe accessory that gives you a little bit of déjà vu. Once attached to an iPhone 12, it can flip outward to be a finger loop or smartphone kickstand that works in both landscape and portrait orientations. MagLoop also functions as a bottle opener when sliding it off your iPhone and using it to pop one open. Pricing for STM MagLoop is set at $29.95 and pre-orders will begin shipping on July 31.

STM MagSafe MagPod is a stylish iPhone 12 stand

While there is an abundance of smartphone stands on the market, MagPod is arguably among many of the sleekest currently on the market. This STM MagSafe accessory “smoothly opens to a tripod to provide a stylish phone mount fit for your desk, countertop, or nightstand.” The magnetic disc can swivel and pivot to “enable virtually any viewing angle.” STM’s new MagPod is available for pre-order now and pricing is locked in at $49.95. Like MagArm, the first batch orders will go out starting August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a whole lot to love about the latest STM MagSafe accessories. My personal favorite happens to be MagArm, but I am also intrigued by MagPod. While MagLoop also looks to be a great release, I personally like to keep my iPhone free of cases and accessories when taking it from one place to another. I have considered a MagSafe wallet, but have yet to find an ideal match for the number of cards I tend to keep with me.

