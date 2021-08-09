xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider

If you’re still waiting for GPU prices to come down, or next-generation consoles to come back in stock, then it’s possible you’re not able to play some of the latest AAA games how they were intended to be enjoyed just yet. Sure, AMD’s latest CPUs with built-in Radeon graphics can help hold you over, but that’s not a perfect solution, either. Well, Microsoft has finally announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) is available for Windows 10 PCs if you’re in the Insider program. This is ready to use for those with Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to the service. So, what’s available to play as part of Xbox Cloud Gaming, and how can you sign up? Let’s take a closer look.

Your Windows 10 machine just got a huge gaming upgrade

Until now, the only way to play cloud games on your Windows 10 machine was to use GeForce Now, Stadia, or some other similar service. Oddly enough, Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, a part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, has been missing from the company’s desktop-based operating system. But, starting today, those part of Microsoft’s Insider Program can enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows 10. While this is still a beta program being used in part of Microsoft’s testing suite, it’ll soon roll out to consumer devices.

This isn’t an unexpected launch. We’ve known this was coming for quite some time, it just didn’t have a definitive launch timeframe. Now that it’s here, you’ll be able to enjoy gaming at the level that Microsoft’s Xbox Series X provides on any Windows 10 PC, and I’ll be the first to tell you, it’s pretty impressive. While not every game in the Game Pass library is available on Xbox Cloud, the list of compatible titles is growing almost weekly.

Microsoft is really pushing for every gamer to have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

We’ve already detailed at length how great of a value Game Pass Ultimate is, but Microsoft is really pushing for every PC and console gamer to have its subscription. Unlike Stadia or GeForce Now, access to Xbox Cloud Gaming already comes with access to over 100 games. Seriously, you don’t have to buy a game in order to play on Xbox Cloud Gaming, as it’s all included in one, easy-to-manage monthly subscription. For just $15 per month, you have access to the entire Game Pass library on your console and desktop, as well as the ability to play games on-the-go whether you’re on a smartphone, tablet, or even desktop now.

9to5Toys’ Take

The fact that you can now take any Windows 10 PC enrolled in the Insider program and play your favorite game, as long as it’s on Xbox Cloud Gaming, is mind blowing. As talked about in June, Microsoft plans to eventually roll out Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox One, though we’re unsure of when that’ll happen. As part of that announcement, however, Microsoft also said that titles like Flight Simulator would be available as part of its Cloud Gaming service, meaning we could see next-generation titles become available to play on lower-end Windows 10 PCs sooner rather than later.

