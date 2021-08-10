Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at $130 following rare discount

-
Apple
Amazon low $130

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple TV HD 32GB with new Siri Remote for $129.98 shipped. Typically fetching $149, you’re looking at the first notable Amazon discount with today’s offer saving you $19 in order to mark a new all-time low. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage right here. Head below for more.

But if what’s really catching your eye on the new Apple TV is the refreshed Siri Remote, we’re tracking a discount on the accessory by itself to consider instead. Down from the usual $59 going rate, this ongoing discount delivers a more affordable $50 sale price for getting in on the improved design. Or if going with the improved 4K model that just launched earlier in the year is a must, you can score an Amazon low of $169 right now, too.

Then swing by our Apple guide for all of the week’s best discounts which are headlined by a new all-time low on the latest M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $99 off. As one of the first overall discounts we’ve seen, there are several storage capacities included in the discounts, alongside Wi-Fi + Cellular models and more at all-time lows.

Apple TV HD 32GB with Siri Remote features:

  • 1080p HD high-quality video
  • Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound
  • A8 chip for great gameplay and app experiences
  • Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+
  • The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more
  • More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music
  • The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad

