Save $99 on Apple’s M1 11-inch iPad Pro at a new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $699.99 shipped in both styles. Down from its usual $799 price tag, you’re looking at the best price to date with $99 in savings that’s also $49 under our previous mention. Those same savings also carry over to the 256GB model at $799.99, as well as Wi-Fi + cellular models and other configurations.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With $99 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discount right here.

Today’s lead deal is an even better value considering the previous-generation iPad Pros we’re tracking on sale start at the same price. But if you’re looking for a higher-end model, the $199 in savings are worth a look. Or if you’d rather ditch the more professional feature set altogether, we’re tracking the second-best prices to date on the latest iPad Air at $99 off.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

