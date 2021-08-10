Amazon’s Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote upgrades your home theater at $40 or less

Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player for $39.99 shipped. If you have an older model Fire TV Stick or other eligible device, you can trade it in and save an additional 20% and drop the price further to $31.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $50, today’s deal is within $1 of our last mention without the trade-in, though after the additional discount it’s one of the best deals that we’ve seen all-time. Whether your TV has a built-in smart operating system, or it’s lacking in that area, having a dedicated streaming media player is the way to go. You’ll find 4K HDR playback available here, delivering high-quality content to any screen in your house. Plus, it has Alexa built-in, offering easy voice control over your media, as well as your smart home. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Still unsure whether or not the Fire TV Stick 4K is the streaming media player for you? Our buying guide lays out all of the differences between Amazon’s different streaming media players, helping you make an informed decision.

Not quite ready for 4K playback? Well, Roku Express is available for $25 at Amazon. It offers HD playback, with no HDR in sight. You’ll also lose out on the built-in voice remote, which could be useful in your setup. But, for those on a tighter budget, this is a killer upgrade from the built-in operating system of most lower-cost televisions.

Instead, you could opt for the Apple TV HD with all-new Siri Remote at an Amazon low of $130 right now. Sure, it doesn’t offer 4K Dolby Vision streaming, but you’ll find that it functions as a HomeKit Hub and packs AirPlay 2 functionality, something that the Fire TV 4K above doesn’t offer.

More on the Fire TV Stick 4K:

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Alexa Voice Remote lets you use your voice to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, control power and volume on your TV and soundbar with a single remote.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!