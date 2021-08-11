This 1080p webcam gives your Mac or PC a video upgrade at an Amazon low of $40

Amazon is offering the Aluratek 1080p USB Webcam with Built-in Adjustable Ring Light for $39.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its normal going rate of $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For some reason, most computers ship with lower-quality 720p webcams, if they even have a webcam at all. Well, this USB camera easily mounts to any computer display and delivers 1080p quality alongside directional noise cancelling microphones. Automatic low-light correction is also in tow with a built-in ring light, allowing you to place video calls day or night. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Does your computer only have USB-C inputs? Well, if so, grab a pair of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters. These two dongles easily can be left on your webcam’s USB cable so you can easily plug it into your computer at any moment. For just $5 each when you clip the on-page coupon, this is a no-brainer purchase for all webcam owners.

Need a new desktop? Well, the latest M1 Mac mini is a fantastic option for your setup. It’s available at Amazon lows right now from $600, though opting for the previous-generation Intel Mac mini allows you to save even more as it starts at $499.

More on the Aluratek 1080p Webcam:

Full HD 1080p video calling and video recording – great for webinars, video conferencing, live streaming, vlogging, etc

Built-in directional noise cancelling microphone

Automatic low light correction adjusts color and brightness for natural lighting even in dim light

