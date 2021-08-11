Our exclusive discount bundles Greenworks 21-inch electric mower and string trimmer at $345

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its latest electric outdoor lawn tools. Applying code 9TO5TOYS25 will mark down the new Greenworks 48V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower bundled with a string trimmer to $345 shipped. Normally fetching $460, this bundle is now 25% off and marking the best value we’ve seen to date.

This Greenworks self-propelled mower is a perfect option for finally ditching gas and oil from the grass cutting routine. It sports a 45-minute cordless runtime alongside 21-inch cutting deck and rear wheel drive. You’re also getting a pair of 24V batteries and a charger bundled in this package, which kickstarts your outdoor setup with the compatible string trimmer. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If the lead deal doesn’t catch your eye, don’t forget that you can score 12% off on the entire catalog of Greenworks gear from its official online storefront with our exclusive code. Applying 9TO5TOYS at checkout will discount everything sitewide. That includes standalone tools like mowers and leaf blowers, as well as packages and more.

Greenworks 48V 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 75+ indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Two 24V POWERALL batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better than gas power – without leaving the 24V battery platform. Up to 45 minutes* of run-time with 2 fully charged 5.0 Ah USB batteries

