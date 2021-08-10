Tested: Greenworks 48V Electric Mower has finally converted me away from gas/oil

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Greenworks has long been one of the most popular electric tool brands around these parts at 9to5Toys, with its selection of mowers particularly being some of the more standout offerings on the market. Now, after sharing discounts over the years, Greenworks offered to send over one of its latest releases so we can offer some additional insight. As my first foray into electric tools, our Tested with 9to5Toys review dives into a closer look at the Greenworks 48V Electric Lawn Mower.

Hands-on with the Greenworks 48V Electric Lawn Mower

Entering as one of the more recent releases into the Greenworks stable, its 48V electric mower arrives with a pretty robust feature set for handling even some of the more intense lawn care routines. Everything is centered around its brushless motor, which runs on a pair of 24V batteries, yielding around 45 minutes of cutting action on a single charge.

Another one of the big selling points on the Greenworks 48V Electric Lawn Mower is its 21-inch cutting deck, which pairs with a 4-in-1 design to give you plenty of flexibility in handling the chores. And alongside powering the motor itself, there’s a self-propelled feature for more effortless yard work. Last of all, the entire package can collapse into a more compact form factor for storing away in-between cutting sessions.

Though with a list price of $419.99, is it actually worth making the switch from gas to electric? That’s what we’re aiming to find out.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Two 24V POWERALL batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better than gas power – without leaving the 24V battery platform

Up to 45 minutes* of run-time with 2 fully charged 5.0 Ah USB batteries

Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation & longer life

Self-propelled rear wheel drive and variable speed control for maximum traction, maneuverability & control

Durable steel 21″ cutting deck gets the job done quicker and more efficiently

4-In-1 System: Mulching, Rear Bagging, Side Discharge & Turbo Button for leaf pickup and maximum power

7-Position single lever height adjustment for quick and easy changes

9to5Toys’ Take:

Marking my first personal hands-on experience with one of the tools in Greenworks stable, I was excited to finally take its more recent 48V Self-Propelled Mower for a spin. Given the impressions I’ve had from covering the discounts for quite some time and the overall feedback from our readers, I had a pretty high expectation of what to expect from my first foray into the world of electric tools.

And I really have to say I’m quite impressed with the overall package and performance. First of all, the entire build feels well constructed. Getting it all set up out of the box was pretty effortless, and having the batteries fueled up for the first time didn’t take all too long, either.

In terms of the Greenworks 48V electric mower’s actual cutting chops, it has been handling things without so much as breaking a sweat. The runtime is more than enough for handling the midsized yard I’ve been testing it with, and the larger cutting deck helps make the most of your time, so you’re not having to go back and forth countless times across the lawn.

One of the biggest aspects of its performance that caught my attention was just how effortless it was to get started before each cutting session. I spend countless summer days cutting lawns in my teens, and by far, the biggest pain was having to deal with refilling the gas, priming the engine, and fussing with the ripcord. All that’s to stay, holding back a lever and pushing a single button is all it takes to bring the Greenworks 48V electric mower to life.

During my hands-on time so far, I also let my dad take the Greenworks electric lawn mower for a spin. Given how he’s used an old-school gas mower for practically his entire life, I was interested in seeing what someone who isn’t as informed on the whole Green Deals vibes would think. And safe to say, there’s another convert as he remarked just how quiet it actually was to operate thanks to ditching the whirl of the engine.

While time will tell how it holds up season after season, this Greenworks 48V electric mower has left quite a notable first impression on this former lawn care specialist. It has at the very least sold me thoroughly on the green lifestyle and more accurately added some extra insight into why these Greenworks tools are as popular as they are.

Those looking to buy this Greenworks 48V electric mower in particular, or any other one of the brand’s tools, can currently save 12% via its official storefront by applying code 9TO5TOYS at checkout. That drops the mower featured in our review to $369.59, making for an even notable upgrade before summer’s end.

