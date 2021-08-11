Bring Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 back to the classroom at a low of $310 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $309.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, it recently dropped to $370 with today’s offer knocking off another $60 in order to deliver a match of the all-time low that’s $11 under our previous mention. With a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen at the center of the experience, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 also introduces a folding 2-in-1 design for helping tackle everything from typing up notes to Netflix binge-watching. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the Amazon Basics 13-inch Laptop Sleeve at $11.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class this semester, having a sleeve like this is a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like. Or to just stow away your machine in-between using at home. This one is about as well-reviewed as they come, garnering a 4.6/5 star rating from over 77,000 customers.

Though if the lead deal isn’t doing it for you in the Chrome OS department, these ongoing Samsung discounts are certainly worth a look with back to school on the mind. Alongside a previous-generation model, you can score the all-new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at an Amazon low of $100 off, delivering a 2-in-1 design alongside Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and a 13-inch 4K QLED display.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Breathtaking to behold whether in tablet, tent, stand, laptop mode or any angle in between, Chromebook Flex 5 (13″, 5) delivers a slim and light 360° convertible design. The 10th Gen InteI Core i3 processor offers groundbreaking intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. Enjoy the streamlined interface of Chrome OS—with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

