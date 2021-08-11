Bring Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 back to the classroom at a low of $310 (Save 22%)

-
AmazonChromebooklenovo
Reg. $400 $310

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $309.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, it recently dropped to $370 with today’s offer knocking off another $60 in order to deliver a match of the all-time low that’s $11 under our previous mention. With a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen at the center of the experience, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 also introduces a folding 2-in-1 design for helping tackle everything from typing up notes to Netflix binge-watching. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the Amazon Basics 13-inch Laptop Sleeve at $11.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class this semester, having a sleeve like this is a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like. Or to just stow away your machine in-between using at home. This one is about as well-reviewed as they come, garnering a 4.6/5 star rating from over 77,000 customers.

Though if the lead deal isn’t doing it for you in the Chrome OS department, these ongoing Samsung discounts are certainly worth a look with back to school on the mind. Alongside a previous-generation model, you can score the all-new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 at an Amazon low of $100 off, delivering a 2-in-1 design alongside Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and a 13-inch 4K QLED display.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Breathtaking to behold whether in tablet, tent, stand, laptop mode or any angle in between, Chromebook Flex 5 (13″, 5) delivers a slim and light 360° convertible design. The 10th Gen InteI Core i3 processor offers groundbreaking intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. Enjoy the streamlined interface of Chrome OS—with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

lenovo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon ring light and content creation gear sale from $...
Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Systems up to $1...
Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse snaps flat for travel...
Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 rout...
Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD 165Hz gaming monitor packs up to...
Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress ...
Amazon’s Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote upgra...
Bag Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $10 P...
Show More Comments

Related

From $300

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $100 Amazon discount for first time, more

$100 off Learn More
Rare deal

Google Pixelbook Go sees rare $100 Amazon discount just in time for back to school

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $480

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 just launched this spring and is already down to $420 (Save $60)

$420 Learn More
33% off

Amazon ring light and content creation gear sale from $25: Lighting bundles, tripods, more

$25+ Learn More
Save now

Save up to $100 on tailgate-ready Jackery Explorer power stations and SolarSaga panels

$100 off Learn More
25% off

Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Systems up to $147 off, deals from $97.50

$97.50 Learn More
50% off

Keen Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hiking sneakers, sandals, apparel, more

from $20 Learn More
Today only

Woot’s latest cert. refurb iPhone sale takes up to $449 off 11/Pro/Max, more from $90

From $90 Learn More