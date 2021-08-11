Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android tablet + Alexa display at $200 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB Android Tablet for $227.80 $199.99 shipped. With a list price of $280, and going for as much normally, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best by $10. Delivering Android as the main operating system, this tablet focuses on media consumption with Dolby Atmos speakers that are great for watching Netflix, listening to music, and more. The included charging dock lets you to use this tablet as an Alexa smart display through Show Mode, which allows it to be the center of your smart home while also doing double-duty for on-the-go media consumption. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

However, you can opt for the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet instead with an included wireless charging dock for $140 on Amazon. This gives you the Alexa + mobile experience that today’s deal features, but in a more budget-focused form factor. It’s also only an 8-inch display and offers only 32GB of internal storage, which is a fraction of what Lenovo delivers above. Want to learn more about Amazon’s Fire Tablet lineup? Head on over to our guide which breaks it all down for you.

Don’t forget that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently on sale. Not only is it compatible with S Pen, but it includes one in the box. Plus, the bundle we found also puts a case on your tablet at no extra charge. Sure, it won’t function as an Alexa display, but at $239, it’s worth considering.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

