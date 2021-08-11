Razer’s new Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds pack Google Fast Pair, RGB, and ANC

Today, Razer announced its Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds, an update to its unique gamer in-ear headphones launched in 2019. Razer decided that its headphones didn’t have enough RGB, and that it was time for an upgrade. The latest Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds include Razer Chroma RGB as well as active noise cancellation for a high-end experience. What else has changed? Let’s take a closer look.

Show off your inner gamer with Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds, now with more RGB

Razer’s latest Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds are designed for those who love expressing themselves through colors. We all know that no gaming setup is complete without RGB, and now Razer brings that to your mobile rig with the Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds.

You’ll find that over 16.8 million colors are available, and a “suite of effects” are there to choose from, letting you bring out style and stand out from the crowd. The Razer logo is what lights up on the Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds, and it’s powered by the company’s well-known Chroma RGB software, presumably controlled by an app on your phone.

Active noise cancellation lets you focus on gaming, work, and more without distraction

Rewind time a few years, and active noise cancellation was something that was only found on headphones in the near-$500 range. Now just about everything has it. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds delivers true active noise cancellation technology, which uses an array of microphones to make the sounds around you disappear. Whether you have a trip planned that will take you on a plane, or just want to drown out the subway while traveling home, these headphones will do just that.

Google Fast Pair is in tow, though sadly iPhones won’t have the same benefit

Apple has a fast-pairing chip in its first-party headphones, though it’s rare to find it in anything not made directly by the company. In comparison, Google’s Fast Pair technology is open for just about anyone to use, and Razer has taken advantage of that here. It means that setup will be simple on your Android device, and switching is just as quick. And you’ll still be able to pair this with iPhone, just like all other standard Bluetooth headphones, though it might take an extra second.

Up to 32.5 hours of playback from the extended battery case means you can game for days before plugging in

While the original Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds only lasted for up to 16 hours (four hours in the buds and 12 in the case), the latest Hammerhead True Wireless V2 pack up to 32.5 hours of playback on a single charge, with each bud offering 6.5 hours and the case an additional 26 hours. This is by far some of the longest-lasting headphones that we’ve seen, meaning you can go for days before it’s time to recharge.

Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds are ready to upgrade your on-the-go gaming setup starting today

You can order Razer’s Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds starting today for $129.99 from Razer directly, as well as other authorized retailers, though Amazon’s landing page has yet to go live. This is a great way to give your on-the-go gaming setup a boost, bringing RGB and active noise cancellation to your iPhone or Android kit.

