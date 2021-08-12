Automatically skip commercials with Tablo OTA DVRs on sale from $90 (Save up to 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Quad OTA DVR for $159.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $200, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings in order to deliver the second-best price to date that matches our previous mention. Perfect for bringing local news, sports, and other content into your setup, Tablo’s Quad OTA DVR packs four built-in tuners for watching or recording four programs at a time. Alongside just being compatible with all of the major streaming media players, you’ll be able to watch content on both iOS and Android devices. Plus, there’s automatic commercial skipping features, as well. Over 1,250 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without as many simultaneous streams or recordings, there’s extra savings to be had by going with the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR, which is also on sale right now at Amazon. Down to $89.99, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low set once before and 40% in savings from its usual $150 price tag. This OTA DVR delivers much of the same functionality as the lead deal, but with a more affordable price tag and only two built-in tuners. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

While you’re building out the content to enjoy this summer, go score 6-months of Disney+ alongside Amazon Music at just $8. Whether you’re looking to stay up to date on all of the Marvel series by diving into What If…? or have something else in mind, this promotion is a notable option to make the most of your cord-cutting setup.

Tablo Quad OTA DVR features:

Stream free high-definition broadcast channels on up to four screens with this Tablo QUAD OTA DVR. Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity supports live streaming and commercial-free recording for HDTVs and other network-connected devices via the Tablo app. Connect an antenna to this Tablo QUAD OTA digital DVR to receive local broadcast signals, and plug a USB hard drive for recording storage.

