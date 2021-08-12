Anker expands MagSafe lineup with new 2-in-1 PowerWave Lite stand

Today, Anker is expanding its stable of MagSafe charging accessories with one of its most capable models yet. Delivering a 2-in-1 design, the new addition to the PowerWave lineup brings the ability to power up an iPhone 12 series device alongside a pair of AirPods and more, thanks to a secondary Qi charging pad. Now available for pre-order, you can get all of the details on the Anker 2-in-1 MagSafe charger below.

Anker debuts new 2-in-1 MagSafe charger

Following Anker’s recent trend of debuting more compact versions of its popular MagSafe-compatible chargers, the brand is back today with yet another addition to the lineup. Marking only the second of its accessories to arrive with a 2-in-1 design alongside support for the magnetic charging spec, the new PowerWave Stand Lite debuts with a slimmed down form factor and more affordable price tag than its original counterpart.

Rocking much of the same design that we’ve come to expect from 2-in-1 MagSafe chargers, the latest release from Anker doesn’t stray too far from the folks at Belkin, Satechi, and other brands. Its all-white design pairs with a metal arm that upholds the main magnetic charging pad designed for iPhone 12 devices. Also as you can expect from third-party offerings, the power output tops out at 7.5W, though that isn’t anything new.

Even so there’s still the same magnetic charging features you’d expect from an official offering, with this one mixing things up further, thanks to an adjustable arm on the top. That lets you tweak the angle of the pad for getting a better view while at the desk or nightstand. Below, there’s a secondary 5W charger for your AirPods or other earbuds.

There’s also a detachable 5-foot USB-C cable included in the package. Anker doesn’t include a wall adapter with its new PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger, but recommends an 18W offering to take full advantage of its dual outputs.

The one area where the new Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger does stray from other models on the market it its price. Entering with one of the more affordable going rates for an accessory in this product category, it arrives at $37.99. Now available for pre-order on Amazon, it’ll officially begin shipping on August 16.

After seeing Anker get in on the automotive side of the MagSafe accessories with its recent car mount, it’s nice to see the brand continue on to release yet another iPhone 12 add-on. Even if it isn’t breaking any models this time around, the 2-in-1 form-factor is sure to be quite popular for desktop usage and the like.

