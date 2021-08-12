Bodum’s attractive Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle hits Amazon low at $27 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the 27-ounce Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle for $26.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Originally $40, this one sells for $35 these days and is now an additional 23% off for a new Amazon all-time low. Made of stainless steel with a “durable” sustainable cork handle and accents, this one looks about as pretty as it is functional. A cool-touch design is joined by cord-free pouring, an indicator light, automatic shut-off, and the 27-ounce capacity. The Melior “allows for optimum control over your water flow, which results in a more balanced saturation and consistent slow extraction.” Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to gooseneck-style kettles like this, today’s lead is now among the most affordable options out there. You will find some for slightly less from brands we don’t have much experience with, including this Stariver Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $23, but either way these options are about as affordable as it gets right now.

If you would prefer to go the vintage route, we are also still tracking a solid price drop on Cuisinart’s Aura 2-quart steel stovetop kettle at just $15 (53% off) right now. But be sure to hit up our home goods guide for even more deals on kitchenware, household essentials, outdoor furniture, and this morning’s offer on Chefman’s regularly $150 XL 8-quart air fryer down at $60 shipped.

More on the Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle:

Ergonomic Design for easy water flow control.

Made of durable stainless steel with a sustainable cork handle.

Handle and knob keep your hands free from the heat.

Sturdy base boils water at the flick of a switch.

Kettle detaches from base for a cord-free pour.

Features an indicator light and automatic shut-off.

