Chefman’s XL 8-qt. Air Fryer now up to $90 off for today only at $60 shipped

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsChefman
Reg. $150 $60

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model tends to fetch closer to $100 at Amazon where it is currently start at around $98. Today’s offer is $20 below some of the deals we have tracked this year and the lowest we can find. Alongside the stainless steel exterior that looks great with most kitchen decor, this one carries four easy-to-use preset meal functions, including fries, chicken, meat, and fish. The extra-large 8-quart frying basket and tray are great for family meals, larger batches during get togethers, and can get tossed in the dishwasher for simple clean-ups. Adjustable temperature settings are joined by a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.  

While today’s lead deal makes the Chefman XL one of the most affordable 8-quart options out there, even less expensive models are available if you don’t need that kind of capacity. The Chefman 2-Quart TurboFry is a great option at $35 with 4+ star ratings from over 10,600 Amazon customers. You’re cutting the capacity down significantly here, but for side dishes, smaller families, or solo meals, it might be even more ideal. 

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on the 6.5-quart Chefman Air Fry Oven with a very smilier feature set as today’s lead deal down at $40. But you’ll find plenty more kitchen deals waiting in our home goods guide including this highly-rated dish rack, offers on Rubbermaid Food Storage, and this 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cooker

More on the Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer:

Enjoy all of the fried foods you love, with little to no oil at all! The Chefman 8 Quart TurboFry Air Fryer with Square Stainless Steel design allows you to fry like a pro right in your kitchen. With this airfryer, delicious and healthy eating is finally possible, with no mess from fried oil and less fat in your meals. The XL, family-sized capacity and nonstick basket give you the ability to cook enough for a crowd without taking up too much room on your countertop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Chefman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This highly-rated 24-piece glass food storage container...
Samsung’s latest 65-inch The Frame 4K TV hits one...
Bodum’s attractive Melior Gooseneck Electric Wate...
Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds see first discount of the...
This highly-rated dish rack is the ideal space-saver at...
Amazon will ship you this ergonomic mesh office chair f...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling cat litter mat falls as ...
This 12-pc. Rubbermaid Food Storage set doubles as lunc...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $86

Add 6.5-quarts of Chefman Air Fry Oven to your arsenal today for $40 (Reg. up to $86)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $140

Family-ready 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus cookers drop to $100 at Amazon today

$100 Learn More
50% off

Under Armour apparel from just $15 Prime shipped, today only at Woot

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $40+

This highly-rated 24-piece glass food storage container set just fell under $34 (Reg. $40+)

Under $34 Learn More
Orig. $40

Amazon’s $20 prev-gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a budget home theater upgrade

$20 Learn More
$521 off

Samsung’s latest 65-inch The Frame 4K TV hits one of the best prices yet at $520 off + more

$1,479 Learn More
Reg. $37

Save 40% on smart reusable Rocketbook Fusion Notebooks, deals from $22 Prime shipped

$22 Learn More
Reg. $100+

EVGA’s XR1 USB HDMI capture card with physical volume dial hits Amazon low at $81.50

$81.50 Learn More