Eldritch Horror, Fairy Tale Inn, Trouble, many other board games are as low as $8 today

Amazon is offering the Eldritch Horror Board Game for $30.11 shipped. Also at Walmart. For comparison, you’d normally pay $45 for it and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a “thrilling game of terror or adventure” as an ancient evil is stirring across the globe. You, and your trusted team, must travel and work against all odds to prevent this horror from taking over. This scary strategy game takes between two to four hours, and is ready for between one to eight players ages 14 or older. Based on the fiction of H.P. Lovecraft, and inspired by the classic Arkham Horror game, there are four different stories to solve here. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,400 happy players. Head below for more.

More board game deals:

Don’t forget to check out our latest console game deals roundup with discounts on Luigi’s Mansion 3, Axiom Verge, Eastward, and much more if you’re not a fan of board games.

More on Eldritch Horror:

COOPERATIVE MYSTERY GAME: Brave investigators team up to pit their skills and weapons against the threat of the Ancient One. Together they explore the remote corners of the globe, fight the nightmarish creatures that lurk in the shadows and solve the ancient mysteries of this Eldritch Horror!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!