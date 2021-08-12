Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39, Axiom Verge 2 $18, Eastward $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch for $39.25 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is more than $20 off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. Players take on the role of Luigi while exploring each level of a haunted mansion full of ghosts to catch and puzzles to solve. Wielding the all-new Poltergust G-00, players can also make use of Gooigi, Luigi’s “all-green doppelganger, who can…slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and help Luigi overcomes obstacles.” Get even more details in our hands-on review. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Eastward, Capcom Arcade Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Axiom Verge 2, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Demon’s Souls, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

