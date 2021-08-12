Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39, Axiom Verge 2 $18, Eastward $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Luigi’s Mansion 3 on Nintendo Switch for $39.25 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is more than $20 off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. Players take on the role of Luigi while exploring each level of a haunted mansion full of ghosts to catch and puzzles to solve. Wielding the all-new Poltergust G-00, players can also make use of Gooigi, Luigi’s “all-green doppelganger, who can…slip through tight spaces, walk on spikes, and help Luigi overcomes obstacles.” Get even more details in our hands-on review. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Eastward, Capcom Arcade Ghosts ‘n Goblins, Axiom Verge 2, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Demon’s Souls, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Eastward eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- More details from the Nintendo Indie World showcase
- Axiom Verge 2 eShop $18 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Arcade Ghosts ‘n Goblins $1 (Reg. $2)
- Scroll to bottom of this page for deal
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Metro 2033 Redux eShop $9 (Reg. $25)
- Metro: Last Light Redux eShop $9 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village $49 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored 2 Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Xbox Bethesda game sale from $1.50
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $35+)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Muse Dash eShop $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bastion PSN $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more
xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available
PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price
Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!